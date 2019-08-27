8/27/2019
'Midsommar' Never Ends In New Trailer For The Film's Unrated Director's Cut
At 147 minutes, Ari Aster's Midsommar was already a lot of creepiness to take in on one sitting. But if you asked me and probably a lot of others who enjoyed it whether there was still room for more, the answer would definitely be yes. Apparently, A24 agrees.
The unrated Director's Cut of Midsommar had its world premiere a couple of weeks ago, adding 24 minutes of brand new footage that reports have said focuses on the crumbling relationship between Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor). If I were to pinpoint the one area that needed more fleshing out, that would be it. The cult stuff was perfectly well done, in my book.
A24 has released a trailer for this weekend's theatrical release of Midsommar's Director's Cut, and clearly they are in on the joke about it being too long. That's the right way to handle something like this. Those who love the movie are going to buy a ticket, and those who didn't are going to sit this one out no matter how long it might be.
SYNOPSIS: Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster comes a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight.