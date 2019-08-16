8/16/2019
Michael B. Jordan's Son Has Super-Powers In First Look At Netflix's 'Raising Dion'
Michael B. Jordan has done the superhero thing, playing Human Torch in Fantastic Four, and the supervillain thing in Black Panther. In the new Netflix series Raising Dion, he gets to pass super-abilities to a son, whose newfound powers make growing up more difficult than it would normally be.
The first images from Raising Dion have emerged, giving us a look at the series which Jordan produced and has a role in. He plays the deceased father to a young boy who begins to develop super-powers that must be kept secret by his mother.
In other words, don't expect Jordan to have a huge role. His name is being used to promote this thing but the focus is on newcomer Ja’Siah Young as Dion, and Alisha Wainwright as his mother. Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon, and Sammi Haney co-star, with Carol Barbee (Falling Skies) as showrunner.
The 10-episode series is based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, released in 2015.
SYNOPSIS: Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.
Raising Dion hits Netflix on October 4th.