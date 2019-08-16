Michael B. Jordan's Son Has Super-Powers In First Look At Netflix's 'Raising Dion'

Michael B. Jordan has done the superhero thing, playing Human Torch in, and the supervillain thing in. In the new Netflix series, he gets to pass super-abilities to a son, whose newfound powers make growing up more difficult than it would normally be.The first images fromhave emerged, giving us a look at the series which Jordan produced and has a role in. He plays the deceased father to a young boy who begins to develop super-powers that must be kept secret by his mother.In other words, don't expect Jordan to have a huge role. His name is being used to promote this thing but the focus is on newcomer Ja’Siah Young as Dion, and Alisha Wainwright as his mother. Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon, and Sammi Haney co-star, with Carol Barbee () as showrunner.The 10-episode series is based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, released in 2015.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix on October 4th.