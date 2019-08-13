8/13/2019
Marvel's 'Ghost Rider' And 'Helstrom' TV Shows Part Of New "Adventure Into Fear" Banner
The lack of a deal with Netflix doesn't mean a shortage of Marvel characters on the small screen, even as Legion comes to close and Agents of SHIELD heads into a final season. An expansion of the partnership with Hulu has shows featuring MODOK, Hit-Monkey, Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler, Ghost Rider, and Helstrom on the way, and we're learning a bit more about what to expect.
Speaking with Deadline, Marvel TV head honcho Jeph Loeb revealed that Ghost Rider and Helstrom, who are part of the paranormal/horror wing of the Marvel Universe, have shows under the banner of "Adventure into Fear."
"Then we started having the same conversation, which was there is in the comic book world the Spirit of Vengeance, and they are this sort of unusual group of characters, which involve Ghost Rider, which involve Helstrom, which involve Helstrom’s sister, Anna. We suddenly saw that there were three or four shows that we could put together that we now refer to as "Adventure into Fear."
Loeb doesn't go much further into it, but it sounds like there are at least two more shows that could be joining this banner, which he specifically says shouldn't be labeled "horror".
"No, it’s terror, because when you say horror, it means so many different things. There’s everything from Saw, which is the last thing that we want to do, gore-fest kind of thing to there’s a monster running around. What we love is the notion of how we can present a Marvel hero who was truly feared and truly believed that they were a monster, but that, as the stories go on, they realize, oh, I’m the hero of the story, I’m not the villain of the story. That’s not something we’ve ever done before. So we started with Ghost Rider, we went out and managed to get Gabriel Luna to come back and reproduce the role he played on S.H.I.E.L.D. Then we’re going to do Helstrom, and then there’s a couple more that we haven’t yet revealed to the world."
So what are we thinking here? Maybe a Werewolf by Night series? Jennifer Kale would be a cool choice, too. Johnny Blaze was always a favorite of mine but there might be some confusion with Ghost Rider.
What do you think? Are there any Marvel horror characters you'd like to see in a new TV series?