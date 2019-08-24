Marvel Sets 'Black Panther 2' For May 6th 2022

Compared to yesterday, today's D23 was somewhat quiet. But that doesn't mean Marvel didn't have at least one bombshell to drop. We'll get to the stuff about Eternals and Spider-Man in a later post, but this one has to do with one of the most anticipated MCU sequels not announced at Comic-Con a few weeks ago: Black Panther 2. It has a date, and that date has significance.
Marvel's Kevin Fiege and writer/director Ryan Coogler revealed Black Panther 2 will hit theaters on May 6th 2022. That's all we know about it, other than to expect much of the cast to return. Martin Freeman has been talking lately about his return as agent Everett K. Ross, so he'll be back, too. As for those Namor rumors? Well, nothing on the Atlantean king was revealed today.
The first week of May has been the home of prior films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2. It's also when we can expect to see Black Widow and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That date means something for Marvel, as they usually hold it as one of their tentpole dates.
We had expected Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would drop on May 6th 2022, but this seems to indicate that sequel is further off than we thought. It may not be ready for that year at all, or it'll drop on another of the dates being kept aside for that year, in February or July.
So all you Black Panther fans out there, are you ready for a return trip to Wakanda?
