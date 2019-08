Marvel Sets 'Black Panther 2' For May 6th 2022

Compared to yesterday, today's D23 was somewhat quiet. But that doesn't mean Marvel didn't have at least one bombshell to drop. We'll get to the stuff aboutand Spider-Man in a later post, but this one has to do with one of the most anticipated MCU sequels not announced at Comic-Con a few weeks ago:. It has a date, and that date has significance.Marvel's Kevin Fiege and writer/director Ryan Coogler revealedwill hit theaters on May 6th 2022. That's all we know about it, other than to expect much of the cast to return. Martin Freeman has been talking lately about his return as agent Everett K. Ross, so he'll be back, too. As for those Namor rumors ? Well, nothing on the Atlantean king was revealed today.The first week of May has been the home of prior films, and. It's also when we can expect to seeand. That date means something for Marvel, as they usually hold it as one of their tentpole dates.We had expectedwould drop on May 6th 2022, but this seems to indicate that sequel is further off than we thought. It may not be ready for that year at all, or it'll drop on another of the dates being kept aside for that year, in February or July.So all you Black Panther fans out there, are you ready for a return trip to Wakanda?