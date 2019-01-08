Marvel Is Giving Fans The 'Runaways/Cloak & Dagger' Crossover They've Always Wanted

It's here. The Marvel crossover we fanboys have been waiting for. No, it's not the Avengers and the X-Men. Think...smaller. Marvel is giving fans of the small-screen MCU a teamup between theTV shows. Excited yet?That's right, the upcoming 3rd season of Hulu'sseries will include a crossover episode with Freeform's. The episode will air sometime in December and have Marvel's two youngest teams joining forces...perhaps in a group home or something? I don't know. These teams don't really do much but walk the streets, yeah?Okay, maybe that's an exaggeration. On paper the crossover makes sense. The Runaways a group of affluent teen heroes from Los Angeles who run away from home when they learn their parents are actually supervillains. Cloak & Dagger takes place in New Orleans and follows two teens of vastly different backgrounds, linked by the superpowers they've gained under mysterious circumstances.You can check out the promo video below making the announcement. I've finished both seasons ofand have enjoyed it, although it sometimes gets a little too soapy for its own good. Cloak & Dagger was one of my favorite comics growing up but the show isn't something I've tried out. Perhaps this will be motivation.