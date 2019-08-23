Marvel Casts 'Game Of Thrones' Star Kit Harington In A Mystery Role









The report comes from Deadline , who don't have any more information than that. They have nothing on who the former Jon Snow will be playing, or what movie he'd be part of, and it will be a movie and not a Disney+ series. That much they do seem to know.





Perhaps The Eternals is where he'll go? That film has a pretty big cast already but it would be a chance for him to reunite with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. That seems too easy, though, doesn't it? I'm going to go out on a limb and say Harington plays MI-6 agent Clive Reston in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If it comes true, remember you heard it here first.





Marvel and Disney are super busy with D23 going on right now, apparently so busy that their news is starting to leak early. The latest bit of info to drop is thatstar Kit Harington is headed to the MCU.