Ludi Lin Eyed For Liu Kang Role In James Wan's 'Mortal Kombat'

This newmovie is shaping up to be much better than the 1995 movie, and it's only taken two casting moves. With's Joe Taslim on board to play Sub-Zero, the James Wan-produced adaptation is looking to addandactor, Ludi Lin. Lin is in talks for the role of Liu Kang in the newmovie. Kang is basically the game's main hero character. To me, he's like picking James Bond in a game ofor Mario in a game of. He's a Shaolin monk who enters into a brutal tournament featuring the best fighters from many different realms. The film will be rated "R", so maybe we'll get to see Kang transform into a dragon and chomp his opponents in half. Yeah, he does that.Directed by Simon McQuoid,hits theaters on March 5th 2021. [ Variety