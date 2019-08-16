8/16/2019
Ludi Lin Eyed For Liu Kang Role In James Wan's 'Mortal Kombat'
This new Mortal Kombat movie is shaping up to be much better than the 1995 movie, and it's only taken two casting moves. With The Raid's Joe Taslim on board to play Sub-Zero, the James Wan-produced adaptation is looking to add Power Rangers and Aquaman actor, Ludi Lin.
Lin is in talks for the role of Liu Kang in the new Mortal Kombat movie. Kang is basically the game's main hero character. To me, he's like picking James Bond in a game of Goldeneye or Mario in a game of Mario Kart. He's a Shaolin monk who enters into a brutal tournament featuring the best fighters from many different realms. The film will be rated "R", so maybe we'll get to see Kang transform into a dragon and chomp his opponents in half. Yeah, he does that.
Directed by Simon McQuoid, Mortal Kombat hits theaters on March 5th 2021. [Variety]