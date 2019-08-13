'Little Women' Trailer: Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, And More Lead Greta Gerwig's Update Of The Classic Novel

Louisa May Alcott's classic novelhas been adapted so many times in so many ways, it's tough to get excited over. At least it was before Greta Gerwig came along and put together a cast that Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, with Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, James Norton, Abby Quinn, Chris Cooper, and Laura Dern backing them up. That's all I need to hear to see the story of the March sisters on the big screen once more.Gerwig has often citedas a major influence on her, and it's clear in this trailer the passion she has for the material. As with her directorial debut, it's a story in which young women are shown to be exploring the world and figuring out the kind of people they want to be in it.Here's the synopsis:hits theaters on Christmas Day.