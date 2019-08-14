'Last Christmas' Trailer: Emilia Clarke And Henry Golding Lead Paul Feig's Holiday Rom-Com

If anybody should know what it takes to make an ever-lasting holiday comedy,star Emma Thompson would be it. The upcoming holiday confectionwas not only developed by Thompson, but she co-wrote the script and co-stars alongside the film's charming leads, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.Backed by the soulful sounds of George Michael, whose song lends the film its title,stars Clarke as an unhappy London woman who works at a year-round Christmas shop. Golding plays the perfect guy who enters her life at the perfect moment and sees through her harsh exterior.The film is directed by Paul Feig, who helped turn Golding into one of 2018's breakout stars with. Paired with Clarke's buoyant personality, we could see Golding become the smoldering leading man that many have been predicting. This certainly looks like the movie for it. Michelle Yeoh co-stars, and there will also be brand new unreleased music by George Michael powering the soundtrack.spreads some holiday cheer beginning November 8th.