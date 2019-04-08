8/04/2019
Kevin Smith Confirms 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Exists, But...
A few months ago Zack Snyder confirmed what his most diehard fans had been clamoring for; the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is real. It exists, and Warner Bros. has no intention of releasing it, despite an extensive campaign at Comic-Con to get their attention. So it's unlikely that a few words from Kevin Smith are going to change things, but at least he backs up Snyder in that a Joss Whedon-less version of the failed superhero movie is out there.
Smith told Cinemablend...
"I've not seen it firsthand. I’ve spoken now to enough people at various levels in that production. There IS a Snyder cut. For sure. That's not a mythical beast. It exists. Now, it's not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination. There were things that went away from the story that they shot that didn't wind up going into (visual) effects or anything like that."
"So I would assume, based on what I've been told, that large sections of that Snyder Cut are, you know, pre-viz (with) a lot of green screen. We're not talking a finished movie...the one I've heard everyone speak of was never a finished film. It was a movie that people in production could watch and fill in the blanks. It was certainly not meant for mass consumption."
In other words, don't expect to see it. Ever. Smith does suggest the unfinished version could be released someday with Snyder explaining what certain scenes were meant to be, but that sounds fucking terrible and not a money-maker for Warner Bros. Not to mention Snyder's already doing that on his own with a steady drip-drop of info what his Justice League might have been if he never left.