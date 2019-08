Kevin Smith Confirms 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Exists, But...

A few months ago Zack Snyder confirmed what his most diehard fans had been clamoring for; the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is real . It exists, and Warner Bros. has no intention of releasing it, despite an extensive campaign at Comic-Con to get their attention. So it's unlikely that a few words from Kevin Smith are going to change things, but at least he backs up Snyder in that a Joss Whedon-less version of the failed superhero movie is out there.Smith told Cinemablend ...In other words, don't expect to see it. Ever. Smith does suggest the unfinished version could be released someday with Snyder explaining what certain scenes were meant to be, but that sounds fucking terrible and not a money-maker for Warner Bros. Not to mention Snyder's already doing that on his own with a steady drip-drop of info what hismight have been if he never left.