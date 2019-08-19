Kevin Smith And Netflix Are Teaming For A 'He-Man' Anime Series

The power of Grayskull is coming to Netflix. While the live-action He-Man movie keeps getting moved around, Kevin Smith plans on bringing Masters of the Universe back as an anime event series. Smith made the announcement at Anaheim's annual Power-Con event.Titled, Smith's show won't be a reboot or remake of any kind. Instead, it will be a continuation of the popular 1980scartoon, picking up and resolving storylines from the battle between He-Man and his nemesis Skeletor.Here's Smith's statement..."I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe. In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!"Mattel Television is behind the series, while animation should be killer as it comes from Powerhouse Animation, the folks behind Netflix'sThis is also completely separate from Netflix'sanimated show, which is a total reboot. However, it would be a huge missed opportunity if Smith doesn't find a way to fit She-Ra into He-Man's story.Netflix has yet to announce a start date or anything, so for now the best we can do is break out our old He-Man toys...maybe watch the Dolph Lundgren/Frank Langella classic? Okay, maybe not on that last one.