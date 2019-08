Kevin Hart To Star In Superhero Comedy 'Night Wolf' From Writers Of 'Detective Pikachu'

Kevin Hart, superhero? Well, not quite, but he's about to meet one in the new superhero comedy, a film bywriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.The film centers on a-style encounter between Hart's character and his future father-in-law, only to discover that he is secretly the superhero known as Night Wolf. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like Hart will be suiting up for any heroics in this one. He will not only star, but will produce.Hart is coming off an extended cameo in. He's added a ton of future projects including a remake of Korean hit, and anremake. He's also attached to afilm, and hashitting theaters in December. This is all on top of the surprising success of, and his returning voice role in. In short, Hart is hella busy but he doesn't appear to be slowing down. [ Deadline