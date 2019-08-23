8/23/2019
'Joker' Director Is Already Talking A Sequel
The jury is out whether audiences really want to see a Joker movie without his arch-nemesis Batman, but if they do turn out for it, director Todd Phillips is more than willing to make a sequel. That's if Joaquin Phoenix is ready to put on the green hair and make-up of the Clown Prince of Crime once again.
Phillips told Total Film...
“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin, any day of the week,. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”
I have my doubts Phoenix would do another even if Joker made a billion dollars. It seems like doing a comic book movie is just this itch he's been trying to scratch for a while, and finally the right material came along. Then again, who knows? Maybe really strong reviews out of Venice, where the film will have its world premiere, and then at TIFF will soften Phoenix up to the idea?
Joker opens on October 4th with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Brian Tyree Henry, and Frances Conroy co-starring.