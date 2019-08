John Williams' 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Score To Include Every 'Star Wars' Theme Ever

The more of John Williams' score that we can get, the better. If his work onis truly meant to be his last on the franchise, then it makes sense this should be epic. While we don't know much about the movie itself, we at least know how much music Williams will be composing for it, and we have Williams' brother to thank for it.Speaking with Scoring Arts , John Williams' brother Don, an renowned percussionist who has performed on tours with some of the greats, as well as in his brother's movies, gave an update onand how much music we can expect to hear...That's 2 hours and 15 minutes of music Williams is composing, but the movie will obviously be much longer. On average, there's about an hour of footage without music, so we could be looking at a massive film, the longest of the franchise. The Last Jedi is currently the longest at 150 minutes.While Don makes it clear there will be a ton of new material, he also says the nostalgia train will be in full effect with all of the scores we've known and loved for decades...This being the finale to the Skywalker Saga a walk through the music that lit up our imaginations for decades is appropriate. I think we'd be disappointed if Williams didn't do something like this.Keep in mind, none of this is final and the amount of music could change once the movie is locked.opens December 20th.