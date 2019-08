John Carpenter Says Money Will Keep 'Halloween' Alive, 'Halloween Kills' Casts Anthony Michael Hall As Tommy Doyle

Following the success of last year's, Blumhouse quickly put the band back together for a pair of sequels shot back-to-back:and. Despite the latter's title, if you think for a second it means the end of the franchise, then you have a lot to learn about movies, my friend. Horror legend and O.G.director John Carpenter knows what's up, and told fans at a recent Comic-Con (via TheWrap ) not to count on Halloween Ends being the actual end of anything...Carpenter said.He's right, of course, and the $255M earned by the most recent movie proves there's a lot of money left in Michael Myers. Carpenter hasn't always been high on new takes on his movies, but he was convinced by producer Jason Blum to get involved and take part in's continued success...Speaking of which, the next movie,, has added Anthony Michael Hall in the role of a grown-up Tommy Doyle. That's an interesting move because Doyle was a character in the original movie, and obviously managed to survive it. He was a terrified 8-year-old kid at the time and had Laurie Strode (Curtis) as his babysitter. Doyle returned years later in 1995's, played by Paul Rudd in his first feature role. That movie no longer exists in-continuity, however, Collider says Rudd was approached to return but was too busy with Jason Reitman's. Damn. Hall was a staple of '80s movies, starring in, and more. It's hard to believe he's the same guy when you look at him now. He was recently seen inopposite Brad Pitt, and in the rap battle comedyopens October 16th 2020, followed byon October 15th 2021.