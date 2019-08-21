8/21/2019
JK Simmons And Betty Gilpin To Join Chris Pratt In Sci-Fi Film 'Ghost Draft'
Straight sci-fi movies haven't always been kind to Chris Pratt, but Ghost Draft is putting together a cast that could turn things around. THR reports Pratt will be joined by JK Simmons in the film from Lego Batman director Chris McKay. Meanwhile, Variety adds that GLOW and The Hunt actress Betty Gilpin is in talks for a role, while Deadline finishes things up with the addition of Good Boys and Veep standout Sam Richardson.
Ghost Draft has a script by Deadfall writer Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, and that title is said to be a working one only, so it may change. The story sounds a little bit like Edge of Tomorrow, described as a grounded sci-fi film set in a future when humanity is losing a battle against invading aliens. To turn the tide, scientists reach into the past to draft soldiers for the fight. Pratt would play one of those soldiers, with Simmons as his father. Gilpin and Richardson's roles are uncertain. Chuck and The Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski is also part of the cast.
Simmons was most recently seen in Hulu's Veronica Mars revival, along with a crowd-pleasing appearance in Spider-Man: Far from Home. He'll be seen next in 21 Bridges opposite Chadwick Boseman. The incredibly funny Betty Gilpin can be seen right now in GLOW season 3, and she's an unfortunate victim of Universal's cancellation of The Hunt. Richardson is part of the #1 movie in the country right now, the R-rated comedy Good Boys.
A lot of conflicting info on the film at this point, but all agree on a start date at the end of summer. There's a ton of talent here, at least in front of the camera. I'm not as gung-ho on McKay who is unproven as a live-action director, and Dean's previous screenplays don't inspire much confidence. We really need to see something before passing judgment, but the potential is undeniable.