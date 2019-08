JK Simmons And Betty Gilpin To Join Chris Pratt In Sci-Fi Film 'Ghost Draft'

Straight sci-fi movies haven't always been kind to Chris Pratt, butis putting together a cast that could turn things around. THR reports Pratt will be joined by JK Simmons in the film fromdirector Chris McKay. Meanwhile, Variety adds thatandactress Betty Gilpin is in talks for a role, while Deadline finishes things up with the addition ofandstandout Sam Richardson.has a script bywriter Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque, and that title is said to be a working one only, so it may change. The story sounds a little bit like, described as a grounded sci-fi film set in a future when humanity is losing a battle against invading aliens. To turn the tide, scientists reach into the past to draft soldiers for the fight. Pratt would play one of those soldiers, with Simmons as his father. Gilpin and Richardson's roles are uncertain.andactress Yvonne Strahovski is also part of the cast.Simmons was most recently seen in Hulu'srevival, along with a crowd-pleasing appearance in. He'll be seen next inopposite Chadwick Boseman. The incredibly funny Betty Gilpin can be seen right now inseason 3, and she's an unfortunate victim of Universal's cancellation of. Richardson is part of the #1 movie in the country right now, the R-rated comedyA lot of conflicting info on the film at this point, but all agree on a start date at the end of summer. There's a ton of talent here, at least in front of the camera. I'm not as gung-ho on McKay who is unproven as a live-action director, and Dean's previous screenplays don't inspire much confidence. We really need to see something before passing judgment, but the potential is undeniable.