Jason Momoa Threatens 'Aquaman 2' Delay After Getting Run Over By A Bulldozer

Aquaman took on a bulldozer, and the bulldozer won.
Jason Momoa has been home in Hawaii protesting construction of a giant telescope on sacred land, and in an Instagram post he said filming on Aquaman 2 would have to be delayed because a bulldozer ran over him. Is he sure it's a telescope and not a giant laser? That's what Lex Luthor would do...
"Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else."
Dwayne Johnson has also been involved in protesting the telescope. I'm sure between the two of them they could lift it up and hurl it into the ocean.
Shooting on Aquaman 2 isn't expected to start anytime soon. Director James Wan will be busy with another horror movie first, while Momoa has other projects in the works, as well. So he's probably just messing around here. Not about the telescope. He's right pissed about that.
Aquaman 2 is slated to open on December 16th 2022.
