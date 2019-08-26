8/26/2019
James Gunn Recruits Nathan Fillion For 'The Suicide Squad'
James Gunn has recruited another of his pals for The Suicide Squad. The latest to join the DCEU sequel is Nathan Fillion, who has worked with Gunn on Slither, Super, and had cameo appearances in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies.
Fillion's role is being kept secret, which leads me to think it's going to be another cameo or maybe he'll be voicing a CGI character, or buried under masks and makeup. He joins other new additions to the cast Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Flula Borg, and Storm Reid. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman are all coming back for more.
We still don't know much about the plot but with production kicking off next month that should change soon. The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021. [Deadline]