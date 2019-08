'Iron Man 3' Writer Isn't Worried About Mandarin's Reintroduction In 'Shang-Chi'

One of the biggest announcements to emerge from Marvel's Comic-Con presentation was for. Not only is the kung-fu master finally joining the MCU, but he's already been cast with unknown actor Simu Liu taking the role, joined by Awkwafina and Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung as villain The Mandarin. There's just one minor hiccup: the Mandarin has already been introduced in. Sorta.If you haven't seenby now then I'm sorry, but a spoiler is indeed coming. See, in that film, a con man named Trevor Slattery (played beautifully by Ben Kingsley) posed as Mandarin, leader of a global terrorist organization known as the Ten Rings. He was eventually exposed, captured, and thrown into prison, only for us to find out later that the Mandarin is a real villain who is out there biding his time.That film's writer, Drew Pearce, spoke with Cinemablend and talked about Mandarin's reintroduction, the character's history as an ugly Asian stereotype, and what the future could hold for the supervillain...Pearce and director/co-writer Shane Black already laid a pretty strong foundation for Mandarin, so there's no reason for Marvel to ignore any of it. Here's hoping Slattery gets a cameo, even if it's just for the Mandarin to kill him.opens February 12th 2021, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.