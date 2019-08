'Hobbs & Shaw' Writer Promises "Justice For Han", But Michelle Rodriguez Throws Him Shade

https://t.co/6u2oDTec5U I’ve been around since the beginning way before Chris Morgan came along & he has absolutely nothing to do with where this narrative is or where it’s going FYI 😒 Hobbs and Shaw writer promises that justice for Han is coming | https://t.co/B3ZbIZ5vot August 6, 2019

Like you, I've been wanting Justice for Han ever since the popularcharacter's demise, first inand then again in. The latter, his actual death, came at the hands of Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who now has gone on to antihero status alongside Dwayne Johnson in. So it's been tough for a lot of people to accept Shaw until he pays a price for Han's death, and franchise scribe Chris Morgan says that day will eventually come.However, that's not the real story, or at least it's just the beginning.So let's start with Morgan, who has written everymovie fromall the way up tobefore moving to spinoff. He tells EW that fans wanting "Justice for Han" only need to wait a bit longer for satisfaction...There's just one problem; Morgan may not have the creative control he thinks he does. Or at least, that's what Michelle Rodriguez said while retweeting Morgan's comments...Oof, that's awkward. This isn't coming out of nowhere, either. You may recall Rodriguez has been very vocal about the poor treatment of the franchise's female characters, even threatening to quit if things didn't change. It wasn't long after that Morgan left the "core" movies and went on to, with no plan for him to return for next year's. Given that Morgan wrote 6 of the 8 movies, it's clear he was someone Rodriguez specifically had issues with.So if we do get to see Shaw pay for what he did to Han, it's probably going to be in a Hobbs & Shaw sequel. But how satisfying would that be since the people who cared about him are in completely separate movies?