8/30/2019
Here's When The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Takes Place
Last week Disney dropped a Jabba's worth of Star Wars news on us, with the confirmation of an Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ among the biggest. Ewan McGregor will return as the legendary Jedi, and we know that all of the show's episodes have already been written. In a graphic chronology presented at the time, the series looked to be taking place during the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Well, that there's more to it than that, and a new report from The Star Wars Show gets it down to an exact detail.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will reportedly be set eight years after Revenge of the Sith, which means it's about eleven years before A New Hope. That's crazy if you imagine McGregor's version of Obi-Wan ever becoming the Alec Guinness version we were first introduced to. That must be one HELL of a burden he was carrying to age like that. Watching over Luke Skywalker had to have been some crazy business.
So this would mean the events of Solo are happening at the same time, and leaves open the possibility of seeing Obi-Wan facing his previously-dissected nemesis, Darth Maul. I don't know if there are plans to cast an eight-year-old Luke Skywalker but if so imagine being the kid to land that role. Here's hoping he doesn't get the shit Jake Lloyd took for playing Anakin.
Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't have a release date but may hit Disney+ in 2021.