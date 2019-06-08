8/06/2019
Giveaway: Enter To Win 'The Hustle' On Bluray/DVD
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win a copy of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson comedy The Hustle on Bluray and DVD!
SYNOPSIS: Josephine Chesterfield (Hathaway) is a glamorous, seductive Brit who defrauds gullible wealthy men. Penny (Wilson) amasses wads of cash by ripping off her marks in neighborhood bars. Despite their different methods, both are masters of the art of the fleece so they con the men that have wronged them. Wilson’s talent for physicality and Hathaway’s withering wit are a combustible combination as the pair of scammers pull out of the stops to swindle a naïve tech billionaire, played by Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), in this hilarious comedy.
The film is directed by Chris Addison, and is available now on digital. Bluray, DVD, and VOD release is on August 20th.
For your chance to win, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on August 13th and notified by email. Good luck!
a Rafflecopter giveaway