Giveaway: Enter To Win 'The Hustle' On Bluray/DVD

We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win a copy of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson comedyon Bluray and DVD!SYNOPSIS:The film is directed by Chris Addison, and is available now on digital. Bluray, DVD, and VOD release is on August 20th.For your chance to win, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on August 13th and notified by email. Good luck!