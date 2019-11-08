8/11/2019
Giveaway: Enter To Win 'Avengers: Endgame' On Digital!
The biggest movie of the year an the highest-grossing film of all-time, Avengers: Endgame, is headed to Bluray, DVD, and digital! We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win one of five copies of Avengers: Endgame on digital, featuring tons of special features!
SYNOPSIS: Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame,” the climactic conclusion to an unprecedented, 11-year cinematic journey in which the Avengers take one final stand against Thanos, delivered the biggest opening weekend in history and is currently one of the highest-grossing films of all time. On July 30, Avengers fans around the world are invited to assemble once more for the in-home release of “Avengers: Endgame” on Digital in HD, 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand beginning Aug. 13.
Fans who bring home “Avengers: Endgame” will gain hours of additional screen time with their favorite cast members and filmmakers who have shaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Bonus features include a tribute to the great Stan Lee; the tale of Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Iron Man; the evolution of Captain America; Black Widow’s dramatic story arc; directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s experience at the helm of both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”; the making of an epic battle scene with the women of the MCU; the creation of Bro Thor; deleted scenes; a gag reel and more.
For your chance to win, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on August 13th and notified by email. Good luck!
AVENGERS: ENDGAME is available on Digital July 30th and Blu-ray™ August 13th
a Rafflecopter giveaway