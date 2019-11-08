8/11/2019
'G.I. Joe' Member Chuckles Part Of New Spinoff From 'Mission: Impossible' Writers
Hard to believe it was back in 2013 when we had the last G.I. Joe movie. Retaliation fared a bit better than its predecessor, 2009's The Rise of Cobra, but you'd expect more than $375M worldwide with Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, and Bruce Willis all in the same movie. While there have been plenty of rumblings about a sequel, the next film is looking to be a spinoff featuring Snake Eyes, easily the toy line's most popular character. But he won't be alone, as another film is in the works that will include a character who, while not-so-popular, is one of my favorites and has yet to be on the big screen.
THR reports that a G.I. Joe spinoff is in the works from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mission: Impossible-Ghost Protocol writers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It's being described as an ensemble piece, and one of the characters in it will be Chuckles, the Hawaiian shirt-wearing undercover specialist who I always thought resembled Face from The A-Team. He first appeared as a toy in 1987, and then made his only cartoon appearance that year in G.I. Joe: The Movie as a new recruit.
This is all part of Paramount and Hasbro's effort to reinvigorate G.I. Joe's movie franchise. That means to expect a third team movie at some point, along with various solo spinoffs. A movie that's less militaristic and more espionage sounds like a great way to switch things up.
For now, the next G.I. Joe movie will be Snake Eyes, opening in October 2020. We'll see about that, though. Movement on it has been very slow.