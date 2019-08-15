8/15/2019
'Frankie' Trailer: Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, And Greg Kinnear Lead Ira Sachs' Latest Drama
There's a lot of "The more I see of them, the better" going on with Frankie, the latest film from director Ira Sachs. First of all, there's Sachs himself, who has directed such winning dramas as Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Little Men, and Life is Strange. He's reunited with Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and nominee Greg Kinnear, always welcome no matter the project. And finally, the legendary Isabelle Huppert is in the title role, and her performance has already received rave reviews since the movie premiered at Cannes.
The Oscar-winning Huppert plays Frankie, who as is noted in the trailer, "people have a hard time saying no to". She gathers together multiple generations of her family in the resort town of Sintra, Portugal, where romance and drama unfold over the course of a single October day.
The film co-stars Jérémie Renier, Brendan Gleeson, Vinette Robinson, and Carnival Row's Ariyon Bakare.
SYNOPSIS: Three generations of a European family come together in the fabled town of Sintra, Portugal, for one last vacation before the family matriarch faces the next, and last, chapter of her life. Over the course of one crisp October day, the fairy tale setting brings about everyone’s most romantic impulses, revealing both cracks between them, as well as unexpected depth of feeling.
Frankie opens in theaters on September 25th.