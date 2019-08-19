First Teaser For Hirokazu Koreeda's 'The Truth' With Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, And More

Thank goodness Hirokazu Koreeda doesn't make us wait years between movies. He's been on one Helluva roll lately, with last year's drama Shoplifters winning the Palme d'Or. And now he's preparing for the Venice Film Festival where his latest film, The Truth, will have its world premiere, accompanied no doubt by Koreeda's starriest cast yet: Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, Catherine Deneuve, and Ludivine Sagnier.
The Truth marks Koreeda's first movie outside of his native Japan, as well, and a chance for him to reach American audiences unfamiliar with his work. He's sticking with his bread and butter, though, telling a story about unusually complicated family dynamics.
SYNOPSIS: Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is a star; a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) returns from New York to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed.
The Truth will be the opening night selection at the Venice Film Festival on August 28th. Expect it to get a release deeper into awards season.