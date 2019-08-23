First Poster For 'The Mandalorian' Teases The Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series

Disney is putting on their D23 event this weekend, and one thing we know to expect later today is a trailer for. TheTV series by Jon Favreau is arguably the biggest show debuting on Disney+, and we now have the first official poster showing off the titular bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal.The image is pretty simple, with the "lone gunfighter" walking away from his ship, the Razorcrest, while sandcrawlers lurk in the background. The sandcrawlers are the chosen transports of the Jawa, so we can assume this image has him on the planet Tatooine.Favreau wrote the scripts and oversees the series, using his VFX experiences gained from his work on The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Behind the camera, he's chosen a talented and highly-successful group of directors including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. The cast also features Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Werner Herzog.hits Disney+ beginning November 12th.