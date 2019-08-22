8/22/2019
First Look At Zach Galifianakis' 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Has Two Ferns
I've only seen Zach Galifianakis' internet talk show Between Two Ferns a handful of times, and have practically fallen out of my chair with laughter each time. The show began as something of a joke in 2008, with Galifianakis playing a hyper-stylized version of himself as he interviews/insults a series of major celebrities, including President Barack Obama in one memorable bit. The show then migrated over to Funny or Die where it has been going strong ever since, maintaining its low-budget appeal even as Galifianakis became a huge star.
Between Two Ferns is now becoming a movie, appropriately-titled Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and Netflix has dropped the first images from it. And, shocker, it shows Galifianakis between two ferns, lugging ferns across the street, etc. The film will be directed by Scott Aukerman, whose sketch comedy pilot is where the show debuted years ago, who also co-wrote the script with Galifianakis.
SYNOPSIS: Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.
Aukerman has described the film as "improvised" which fits with the show's off-the-cuff style. It should make for hysterical encounters between Galifianakis and his celebrity co-stars, which may include Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, David Letterman, and his The Hangover co-stars Bradley Cooper and Ed Helms. Lauren Lapkus, Ryan Gaul, Will Ferrell, and Jiavani Linayao also have roles.
Between Two Ferns: The Movie hits Netflix on September 20th.