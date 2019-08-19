First Look At Edward Norton's Reimagined 'Motherless Brooklyn' Adaptation

As we round the corner into the fall festival season, some early looks at some of the most anticipated dramas are starting to emerge. And one of those that has been in the works for a long time and is now ready to have its big unveiling is Edward Norton's adaptation of, which he wrote, directed, and will star in.Based on Jonathan Leshem's acclaimed murder mystery novel, Motherless Brooklyn follows a detective with Tourette syndrome who tries to solve the murder of his mentor in 1950s New York, uncovering a wider conspiracy in the process. The film also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael K. Williams.Fans of the book may be a little confused, though. Norton isn't doing a straight adaptation, choosing to transport the book's modern-day story to the 1950s. How those loyal to the novel will react is one of the most intriguing questions surrounding its premiere at TIFF.will also be the closing night film at NYFF before hitting theaters on November 1st.