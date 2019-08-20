8/20/2019
Michael Rooker Races To 'Fast & Furious 9' Role
Just as it's never too late for Dominic Toretto to hit the gas and race to the finish line, it's also never too late for Fast & Furious 9 to keep casting. Filming has been going on for a couple of months already, but in the last few days we've seen the addition of UFC fighter Francis Ngannou, and now the latest to join is Guardians of the Galaxy actor and James Gunn fave, Michael Rooker.
Deadline reports Rooker was a "last minute addition" to play a character named Buddy in Fast & Furious 9. Who is Buddy? Nobody knows, but given Rooker's history he's either a scumbag or an authority figure. Honestly, given the crazy nature of these movies now he could be just about anybody. Maybe he'll be a cybernetic baddie like Idris Elba?
Rooker was last seen briefly in Gunn's superhero horror, Brightburn, and has a role in next year's Fantasy Island movie. He's also been rumored for the role of King Shark in Gunn's The Suicide Squad. I think it's safe to say he'll pop up there somewhere.
Fast & Furious 9 will be directed by the returning Justin Lin and hits theaters on May 22nd 2020.