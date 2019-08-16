8/16/2019
Ewan McGregor Is Back As Obi-Wan Kenobi In A 'Star Wars' Series For Disney+
It has seemed inevitable for years that Ewan McGregor would return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was just a matter of how. Sometimes it makes me wonder if the rumors drive the studios or vice-versa. It's being reported by THR, Variety, and Deadline that McGregor will headline an Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.
The news actually first appeared at Cinelinx, and was then followed-up on by other sources who confirmed the info. This may be springing from ideas originally designed for the big screen, with rumors that Stephen Daldry would direct McGregor if it ever were to happen. This was during a time when Star Wars spinoff ideas were plentiful, though, and all of that changed once Solo: A Star Wars Story bombed. Disney and Lucasfilm pumped the breaks on any spinoffs and charged ahead with more stuff for Disney+, including shows such as The Mandalorian and Cassian Andor. Obi-Wan rumors picked up steam again just a few months ago.
So it's a natural fit for Obi-Wan Kenobi to move to the streaming service, where Making Star Wars says it will be a six-episode series. Whether that turns out to be the case, we'll just have to wait for more official word from Lucasfilm.