Edgar Wright's 'Last Night In Soho' To Arrive In September 2020

Edgar Wright may be a fan-favorite filmmaker thanks to his trio of comedies with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, but it wasn't until 2017'sthat he scored a box office hit. A sequel to that film is in the works, however it won't be the next thing Wright does. Having shown he can do comedy, action, and crime movies, Wright takes on a psychological thriller with, and now we know when it'll hit theaters.Focus Features has announcedfor September 25th 2020. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Wright co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, best known for her work on Penny Dreadful.All we really know about the plot is that it's set in London and is said to be in the same vein asand Roman Polanski's