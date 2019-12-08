Don't Expect To See Batman In James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad'

James Gunn responding to fans about Suicide Squad and Guardians 3 is my favorite Instagram thing. pic.twitter.com/Hd3JS5Jt94 August 11, 2019

It's easy to forget that Ben Affleck had a tiny role to play in, but yep, there he was. And hey, so was Ezra Miller as The Flash. But if you were thinking James Gunn might want to bring those characters back, minus Bat-Fleck of course, forthen you're about to be very disappointed. That shit ain't happenin'.A fan (?) on Instagram got pretty annoying in asking for more Batman scenes in The Suicide Squad, and he probably went and cried in his Fruity Pebbles when Gunn finally responded...That's a "No", good buddy.There will be enough characters to wrangle with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as whoever, Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, John Cena as Peacemaker, and more.Now with 100% less Batmanopens August 6th 2021.