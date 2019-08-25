Disney Reveals Animated 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Starring Awkwafina And Cassie Steele

Disney is staying firmly in the Awkwafina business. With the Crazy Rich Asians breakout already set to join the Mouse House for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and their live-action The Little Mermaid, she has now been announced as leading their upcoming animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon.
The reveal was made at D23 this weekend, with Awkwafina joined in the cast by singer/actress Cassie Steele, probably best known for her years on Degrassi: The Next Generation and voicing Tammy in Rick & Morty. Awkwafina will be voicing the magical dragon, which you can see in the below image.
The cast of @DisneyAnimation’s new film Raya and the Last Dragon, @CassandraSteele and @Awkwafina join the filmmakers on stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/2J9um56pwU— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019
The heavily Asian-influenced fantasy tale follows "a lone warrior from the fantasy kingdom of Kumandra teams up with a crew of misfits in her quest to find the Last Dragon and bring light and unity back to their world."
Directing are the duo of Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins with Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim on the screenplay.
Raya and the Last Dragon hits theaters on November 25th 2020.
