Director Jon Watts Not Signed For Future 'Spider-Man' Movies As Jeremy Renner And Ryan Reynolds Weigh In

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

We've reached the finger-pointing stage of the conflict between Disney and Sony over Spider-Man, a sure sign this situation won't be resolving in a way fans hope. It's becoming increasingly clear that Tom Holland's Spidey will be making his home in Sony's cinematic universe, but we also have a better idea what the future holds for director Jon Watts. We also know what Holland's Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner thinks of what is going on.Let's start with Watts, who when this whole story broke was reported to be on board for two more Spider-Man movies along with Holland. Deadline clarifies that's not the case as Watts was only contractually obligated through, with Sony having an option to offer him a third movie. I have a hard time believing Sony would change directors at this point. Watts has done an incredible job and gave Sony their highest-grossing movie ever. To let him go would be just one more thing to piss off fans who are already in Marvel's corner. I also doubt Watts would want to go anywhere, unless he's worried doing another movie for Sony would hurt his standing with Disney. As of now, he simply isn't signed to anything.Meanwhile, we have a pretty good idea where Jeremy Renner stands in this whole situation. Hawkeye posted to Instagram an image fromwith the captionThere ya go, problem solved! Or more likely, any dream teamups with Spider-Man will have to be found elsewhere. Ryan Reynolds has an idea for those hoping to see a Spidey/Deadpool crossover someday...