8/29/2019
Director Andy Muschietti Confirms 'The Flash' Is Next Following 'It Chapter Two'
While Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam have pointed to a promising future for the DCEU, one Justice Leaguer has had a very hard time getting his movie off the starting blocks. That would be The Flash, of course, a film that has gone through multiple filmmakers on the way to speeding to absolutely nowhere. But that looks to finally be changing with It Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti coming aboard recently. That said, we've heard that story before, right? So what makes this time so much different?
Speaking with Fandango, Muschietti actually confirmed The Flash was next for him after he wraps up press on It Chapter Two, and answered whether his horror background would help shape Barry Allen's big screen adventure...
“An element if horror? I don’t think so,” said Muschietti. “What captivated me about ‘The Flash’ is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”
With two It movies and the underrated Mama, Muschietti's career has been exclusively in the horror genre so it'll be interesting the transition he makes to the "Fastest Man Alive." No word on a start date, but The Flash will have a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) and Ezra Miller has confirmed he's still on board.