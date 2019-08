Director Andy Muschietti Confirms 'The Flash' Is Next Following 'It Chapter Two'

While, andhave pointed to a promising future for the DCEU, one Justice Leaguer has had a very hard time getting his movie off the starting blocks. That would be, of course, a film that has gone through multiple filmmakers on the way to speeding to absolutely nowhere. But that looks to finally be changing withdirector Andy Muschietti coming aboard recently. That said, we've heard that story before, right? So what makes this time so much different?Speaking with Fandango , Muschietti actually confirmedwas next for him after he wraps up press on, and answered whether his horror background would help shape Barry Allen's big screen adventure...said Muschietti.With twomovies and the underrated, Muschietti's career has been exclusively in the horror genre so it'll be interesting the transition he makes to the "Fastest Man Alive." No word on a start date, butwill have a script by Christina Hodson () and Ezra Miller has confirmed he's still on board