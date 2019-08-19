8/19/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Don't Let Go'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Blumhouse's new thriller, Don't Let Go, starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid.
SYNOPSIS: In Don’t Let Go, detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen.
The screening takes place on Monday, August 26th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, enter through the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Don't Let Go hits theaters on August 30th.
