DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Don't Let Go'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Blumhouse's new thriller,, starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, August 26th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, enter through the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!hits theaters on August 30th.