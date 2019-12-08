DC Readers: RSVP Now For A Free Screening Of 'Mindhunter' Season 2!

We're happy to offer our true crime fans a chance to check out episodes of Netflix's second season of! The series was developed by Joe Penhall and boasts David Fincher and Charlize Theron as producers.The first season was set in 1977 at the beginnings of criminal psychology and criminal profiling. Cameron Britton earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of serial killer Ed Kemper. The second season takes place a few years later and centers on the Atlanta murders of '79-'81.The screening takes place on Wednesday, August 14th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, simply send an email with "MINDHUNTER-True Crime Festival" to the email in the above invitation. RSVPs must be received by the end of today so move quickly. Enjoy the show!season two hits Netflix on August 16th.