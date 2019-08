DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Richard Linklater's. The film is based on the bestselling book and stars Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, and Kristen Wiig.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, August 13th at 7:00pm at AMC Georgetown. If you'd like to attend, register with Gofobo and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!opens August 16th.