8/16/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Angel Has Fallen'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Angel Has Fallen, the third action-packed film starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The film also stars Morgan Freeman, Nick Nolte, Danny Huston, Lance Reddick, and Piper Perabo, with Ric Roman Waugh directing.
SYNOPSIS: When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, August 20th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Lionsgate site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!