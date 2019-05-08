8/05/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Blinded By The Light'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Blinded by the Light, the rockin' new comedy that has been getting some of the year's best reviews. The film is based on a true story and set to the inspiring music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen.
SYNOPSIS: From writer/director/producer Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) comes the inspirational drama “Blinded by the Light,” set to the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s timeless songs. “Blinded by the Light” is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the story of Javed, a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.
The screening takes place on Thursday, August 8th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Blinded by the Light opens on August 16th.