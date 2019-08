DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'It Chapter Two'!

They all float down here!! We're happy to terrify our DC readers with a free early screening of! The film is a sequel to the hit 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's epic novel. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, and more join the returning cast as adult members of the Losers Club.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. site here and download one pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!opens September 6th.