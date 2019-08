David Leitch Talks Future Of Those 'Hobbs & Shaw' Surprise Cameos, Nearly Casting Keanu Reeves

As if thefranchise couldn't get any crazier, more over-the-top insane, along comes. The spinoff is led by a bickering muscle-bound Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, battling a cybernetic Idris Elba. The days of street racing on the streets of Los Angeles are LONG gone. But as wild as the film got, it somehow went further with incredible cameos that they were somehow able to keep a complete secret. SPOILERS!It's not even fair to call them cameos, really. These are guest-starring appearances, made by Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds, that inject even more humor into a movie that is as much about big laughs as big action. Their roles are pretty significant, and in my review I suggested they could become full-fledged characters that stick around for a while. Well, director David Leitch agrees. He tells THR ...said Leitch.When word started to get out that there were some surprising guests in the film, most speculated one would be Keanu Reeves. Theactor has history with Leitch, and rumors went around that he could appear. However, that doesn't happen...but it sure sounds like they came close...said Leitch.I think as long as Leitch is around the Reeves thing is going to happen. As for Hart and Reynolds, definitely look for them to pop up again in the future.