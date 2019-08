Is there any director other than Christopher Nolan that could have every news site jumping to report on a teaser that only played in theaters? Probably not. Ain't nobody say shit about that Ready or Not trailer that was theatrical-only a couple weeks ago. But there's so much anticipation for Nolan's next film,, that today has been abuzz with reports and, well, cheap bootlegs of the teaser footage which premiered ahead ofin some markets.Sof if you were one of many who checked out Hobbs & Shaw last night or this morning, you might've been treated to a surprise teaser for Tenet, which has been described as an international espionage film. I wasn't at any of the places showing it, so I'll turn it over to the description provided by THR ...Alongside Washington in the cast are Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, and, Michael Caine. Judging by this, Washington seems to be the key figure, while the frequent references to "time" suggest maybe a time travel spy flick?Hopefully this teaser arrives online soon, or you can scout the Internet for a cheap bootleg version.hits theaters on July 17th 2020.