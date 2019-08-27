8/27/2019
Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Casts 'Yesterday' Star Himesh Patel
Almost lost in the shuffle of another crowded summer was Danny Boyle's Beatles-inspired comedy, Yesterday. The charming little film was met with mixed reviews but there was a lot of praise heaped on its star Himesh Patel. Somebody who clearly took notice was Christopher Nolan, who has added Patel to his latest film, Tenet.
Variety reports Patel has found his way onto the Tenet cast pretty late into the production. He joins John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh in the espionage movie that may or may not have a sci-fi element. Details remain a mystery at this point, so naturally we don't know anything about Patel's role. Presumably it has nothing to do with the Beatles.
Patel will be seen next in one of the awards season's most anticipated movies, The Aeronauts, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.
Tenet opens on July 17th 2020.