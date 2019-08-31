8/31/2019
Carey Mulligan To Seek Treasure In Netflix Drama 'The Dig'
Having only starred in a couple of movies in the last two years, Mudbound and Wildlife, any time Carey Mulligan decides to take on something new it's a pretty big deal. She's agreed to join Ralph Fiennes in the Netflix archaeological drama The Dig, taking over for Nicole Kidman who dropped out.
The film is based on the true story of Edith Pretty and local archaeologist Basil Brown. At the turn of WWII, the widowed Pretty hired Brown to excavate some curious burial mounds on her property, thinking they contained untold riches. Her hunch proved to be right, but Brown found himself pushed aside by museum curators.
Moira Buffini (Cary Fukunaga's Jane Eyre) wrote the script with Simon Stone (The Daughter) directing. Next up for Mulligan is thriller Promising Young Woman from Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell. [THR]