Carey Mulligan To Seek Treasure In Netflix Drama 'The Dig'

Having only starred in a couple of movies in the last two years,and, any time Carey Mulligan decides to take on something new it's a pretty big deal. She's agreed to join Ralph Fiennes in the Netflix archaeological drama, taking over for Nicole Kidman who dropped out.The film is based on the true story of Edith Pretty and local archaeologist Basil Brown. At the turn of WWII, the widowed Pretty hired Brown to excavate some curious burial mounds on her property, thinking they contained untold riches. Her hunch proved to be right, but Brown found himself pushed aside by museum curators.Moira Buffini (Cary Fukunaga's) wrote the script with Simon Stone () directing. Next up for Mulligan is thrillerfromshowrunner Emerald Fennell. [ THR