8/04/2019
Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up With $170M Worldwide
1. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (review)- $60.8M
The engines revved up quickly for Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. The Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham actioner opened with $60M domestic, with an additional $120M overseas for $170M total. I hesitate to call this the first spinoff for the franchise as I've always felt Tokyo Drift qualifies as such, and that movie was, arguably, the only dud. That said, this is the lowest domestic opening weekend this cinematic universe has had since then, but I think that's to be expected. Despite the star wattage of Johnson, Statham, and Idris Elba as their cybernetic nemesis, there's very little continuity here and the absence of Vin Diesel kept some of his legion of loyal fans at home. It's also worth noting the international numbers don't include China, where these movies ALWAYS kill it, so this is just the starting line.
2. The Lion King- $38.2M/$430.8M
The Lion King is still feasting at the box office this week, with another $38M counting towards a $430M domestic haul. Worldwide the numbers are gigantic with $1.19B. Depending on how Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finish, we could be looking at the second highest-grossing movie of the year behind Avengers: Endgame, of course.
3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- $20M/$78.8M
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fell 51% for $20M and a $78M total after two weeks. That might be too steep for the nostalgia picture led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, at least if reports of a $400M break-even point are true. Tarantino has a big international fanbase and an overseas rollout isn't expected for a few more days, so we'll have to wait and see what happens then.
4. Spider-Man: Far from Home- $7.7M/$360.3M
5. Toy Story 4- $7.1M/$410M
6. Yesterday- $2.4M/$67.9M
7. The Farewell- $2.4M/$6.8M
8. Crawl- $2.1M/$36M
9. Aladdin- $2M/$350.3M
10. Annabelle Comes Home- $875K/$71.5M