8/25/2019
Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Shoots To The Top With $21M
1. Angel Has Fallen (review)- $21.2M
Angel Has Fallen opened with $21.2M, as the third in Gerard Butler's series of action flicks shows remarkable consistency. That's just a shade under the $22M debut of London Has Fallen, and not too bad considering 2013's Olympus Has Fallen opened with $30M. While these movies aren't going to bust records or anything, they have a loyal fanbase that has stuck around since the beginning and would likely pay to see Butler's Secret Service agent Mike Banning save the President a fourth time. They may get the chance if this one has the overseas appeal as the previous two films did. The first one closed out with $170M, while 2016 sequel did even better with $205M.
2. Good Boys- $11.7M/$42M
3. Overcomer- $8.2M
Sony and Affirm released their latest faith-based drama, Overcomer, to an $8.2M debut. This is just another in a string of successful Christian movies from director Alex Kendrick, who scored previously on Fireproof and Courageous.
4. The Lion King- $8.15M/$510.6M
Disney's The Lion King roared with another $8.1M, bringing its domestic haul to $510M making it the biggest musical of all-time. Disney also claims it is their biggest live-action movie ever, which is funny considering there are zero actual human actors in the movie. Virtually the entire thing is CGI. Whatever. Of course, this is excluding anything Marvel or Star Wars. Worldwide the film has earned $1.5B and continues to climb.
5. Hobbs & Shaw- $8.14M/$147.7M
6. Ready or Not (review)- $7.5M/$10.5M
It was a disappointing $10.5M start for Ready or Not, the Fox Searchlight thriller which opened on Wednesday. That's not great, especially when you factor in the fairly strong reviews that praised the offbeat violence and killer performance by star Samara Weaving. On the plus side, the good word of mouth could keep it afloat for a while, and the reported $6M budget is already in the dust. I can see this one becoming a cult favorite similar to You're Next, which speaks well of its long-term prospects.
7. The Angry Birds Movie 2- $6.3M/$27M
8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark- $6M/$50.4M
9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold- $5.2M/$43M
10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- $5M/$123.1M