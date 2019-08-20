'Bond 25' Officially Titled 'No Time To Die'

#NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 August 20, 2019

And just like that, we no longer have to call the next 007 movie. It's now been revealed that Daniel Craig's next and likely final performance as James Bond will be titledI actually prefer the Bond movies with phrases in them than the single-word titles likeand. And this one at least makes sense! It's no time for James Bond to die! It doesn't get much simpler and easier to follow than that. But it also bodes the question, well, when is a good time to die? The very fact the title hints at Bond's death has to be taken into account, doesn't it? Especially with Craig hanging up his tuxedo?Immediately it recalls Goldfinger's famous quote from the 1964 movie: "No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die."The title reveal also comes with a brief teaser which you can check out below.is directed by Cary Jo Fukunaga and co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, and Billy Magnussen. Look for it to open on April 8th 2020.