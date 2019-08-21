'Bombshell' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, And Margot Robbie Take Down Fox News' Roger Ailes

Over the last few years, as the #MeToo movement has grown, we've seen a number of powerful men face the consequences for their actions. None come more powerful than Roger Ailes, the Fox News CEO who helped build the network into a force for spreading right-wing ideology, with its power spreading all the way into the Oval Office. But all of Ailes' control over the media couldn't protect him from a series of sexual harassment allegations that exposed the abusive culture within the network, and that's the story being told in, which features a trio of Hollywood's top actresses as Ailes' accusers.Leading the film are Charlize Theron as Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as host Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, the latter a composite character based on associate producers. In the role of Ailes is John Lithgow, who is unfortunately kept out of this teaser. He's got a tough act in following Russell Crowe's incredible performance as Ailes in Showtime'sThe film also stars Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell, Mark Duplass, Alice Eve, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Liv Hewson, and Alanna Ubach.SYNOPSIS:After beginning his career doing comedies such as Austin Powers, Jay Roach has fully turned his attention towards politics with films such as, andhits theaters on December 20th.